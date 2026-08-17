Saving the Sash: Hands-On Wood Window Restoration Workshop

Do you live in an older house with wood windows that could use a little TLC?

Repairing and re-tuning older wood windows can often be equally or more energy efficient than installing replacement windows, and avoids the problems of landfill disposal and purchase of new products with relatively short life spans. “In addition to being the greener choice, preserving your historic windows is the best choice to retain the architectural character of your home," said Beverly Thomas, Deputy Director at the Preservation Alliance.

Join the N.H. Preservation Alliance at Canterbury Shaker Village for a hands-on workshop presented by window restoration specialists Clark Todd and Jason Earle, to learn how easy it can be to restore your wood windows to their former glory. Paint removal, basic wood repairs, glass cutting, glazing, sash rope replacement, weather stripping and storm window choices will be covered. Participants may bring their own sash or use one provided, and will be guided through the necessary steps of completing a wood window restoration that they can then replicate on their own.

If you are interested in learning how to restore the wood windows in your older home, this workshop is not to be missed!