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Saturday Morning Cartoons and More: Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Saturday Morning Cartoons and More: Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Director: Kirk Wise, Gary Trousdale, Cast: Michael J. Fox, Don Novello, James Garner, Florence Stanley, Jacqueline Obradors

1h 35m, PG

An inexperienced young adventurer becomes the key to unraveling an ancient mystery when he joins up with a group of daredevil explorers to find the legendary lost empire of Atlantis. A naive-but-determined museum cartographer Milo Thatch (Michael J. Fox), dreams of completing the quest begun by his late grandfather, a famous explorer. When a journal surfaces, an eccentric billionaire funds an expedition and the action shifts to high gear.

Doors 10:30am | Free to all!

The Saturday Morning Cartoons & More series is sponsored by Cheryl & Chris Jensen, Claire & Zak Mei, and the Nancy F. Vaughan Fund of NHCF; co-sponsored by Lori & Eric Raichle and Barbra & Eliot Weisman

The Colonial Theatre
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

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