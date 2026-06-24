Salute to America Variety Show hosted by Fred Marple

In honor of America’s 250 Birthday, FRED MARPLE is hosting a variety show at The Park Theatre. Similar to the Ed Sullivan Show. A mix of entertainment from music to comedy to singing to puppetry, AND MORE!

As usual, Fred will bring his special “Frost Heaves” humor to the event. As MC, he will be introducing a roster of very talented people, some new to The Park stage.

Be prepared to sing-a-long to some July 4 traditional songs!

They line-up of talent includes:

MAGICIAN BEN PRATT – Ben has played The Park many times. Audiences love his magic with illusions large and small. He mixes his illusions with comedy that keeps the smiles on from beginning to end,

CHESHIREMEN BARBERSHOP CHORUS – Founded and chartered in 1952, the Cheshiremen Chorus is the men’s performing chorus of the Keene New Hampshire Chapter of the international “Barbershop Harmony Society” (BHS) – Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America (SPEBSQSA). They are the first and oldest chapter in New Hampshire.

IVY CHUM & THE PUPPETS – Their music and puppets have charmed the Monadnock Region! It’s fun and enchanting.

COMEDIAN JODY SLOANE – Jody Sloane is a Coast Guard veteran, stand-up comedian, keynote speaker, and author with 20 years of experience finding what’s survivable — and what’s surprisingly funny — in the hardest parts of being human. Her sharp wit and unfiltered honesty have taken her from stages across New England

And, more to be announced!

PART OF THE AMERICA 250 CULTURAL FAIR at The Park Theatre.