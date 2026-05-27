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Rutland Garden Club Plant and Bake Sale

Rutland Garden Club Plant and Bake Sale

Rutland Garden Club Plant Sale is a local tradition; offering a great selection of plants for your growing pleasure, Sat May 30 at 9 am, at the Hull Maynard Hersey Insurance Agency, corner of Main and Center Streets. Our third annual Bake Sale opens at 8:45 am, proceeds dedicated to our Rutland Garden Club Scholarship. Celebrating 111 years of beautifying Rutland, supporting over 20 public gardens throughout the city, stimulating the public's interest in gardening through education, workshops, garden therapy work with seniors and youth projects with the Boys' and Girls' Club. We hope to see you Saturday!

Interested in learning more or becoming a member, please visit our website, www.rutlandgardenclub.org.

URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3650274-0?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Saturday May 30, 2026 at 09:00 - 13:00

Venue details: Hull Maynard Hersey Insurance Agency, 105 Center Street, Rutland, Vermont, 05701, United States

Category: Community | Gardening / Horticultural

Hull Maynard Hersey Insurance Agency - VT
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Rutland Garden Club,VT
802-236-3230
mastertonh18@gmail.com
Hull Maynard Hersey Insurance Agency - VT
105 Center Street
Rutland, Vermont 05701

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