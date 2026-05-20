Downtown Nashua is preparing for a high-energy holiday weekend as the Rubber Duck Regatta and the Nashua Farmers Market join the citywide Renaissance on the Riverwalk celebration. Hosted by the Downtown Nashua Association (DNA), these events offer residents a chance to win big while supporting the free community programs that define the city’s culture.

On Saturday, May 23 at 3:00 PM, 5,000 rubber ducks will be launched by the footbridge between the Clocktower and Cotton Mill Apartments. This beloved community tradition, previously hosted by Nashua Rotary West, finds a new home with DNA this year. Spectators can cheer on the "yellow tide" as it races toward the finish line for a chance at three major cash prizes:

First Place: $1,500

Second Place: $750

Third Place: $500

“The Duck Regatta is more than just a race,” said Alyssa O’Mara, DNA’s Executive Director. “Every duck adopted directly supports the free events our community loves, including the Winter Stroll, Nashua Pride, and the Main Street Monster Mash.”

Participants can choose a single duck, a “Six-Quack,” or a “Quacker’s Dozen” to increase their odds of winning. For those with a competitive spirit, the new Team Competition allows local businesses and organizations to rally their supporters. The group that sells the most ducks will earn a $2,500 donation made in their name to a Greater Nashua nonprofit of their choice.

The fun continues on Sunday, May 24, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM with the season opening of the Nashua Farmers Market. Held at the newly completed Nashua Riverwalk, the market features local growers, artisans, and food makers. With live music and rotating food trucks, the Sunday market provides a weekly destination for fresh produce and handcrafted goods through October.

Come downtown for this historic weekend to celebrate the new Riverwalk and keep Nashua’s community traditions thriving.

For information on Downtown Nashua Association and its events, visit www.downtownnashua.org.