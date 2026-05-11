Rowan The Mall at Rockingham Park Opening Day!

Get ready for a piercing experience that’s as safe as it is stylish. Rowan, the trusted studio known for its professional piercings performed by nurses, opens at The Mall at Rockingham Park on May 16th. Whether it’s your first piercing or you’re adding to your ear stack, Rowan is your go-to for expert care, hypoallergenic jewelry, and self-expression you can trust. Please join us for our opening day, our first 50 customers will receive our signature branded giveaways! Plus a portion of our proceeds will be donated to our partner NextGen Face. Book your appointment today.

