Rotary Close to the Coast 5-10K Road Race
Rotary Close to the Coast 5-10K Road Race
Race start time is 9:00am with registration opening at 7:30am. Event is held rain or shine. Come support your local Rotary Clubs, proceeds come back into the community through service projects and scholarships.
Date and Time: On Sat, 06 Jun 2026 08:00 - 1:00
Venue details: Winslow Memorial Park, 10 Winslow Park Way, Freeport, Maine, 04032, United States
Category: Community | Fundraisers
Winslow Memorial Park, Freeport
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rotary Club of Freeport, ME
207-522-8084
mcartmell@kw.com
Winslow Memorial Park, Freeport
10 Winslow Park WayFreeport, Maine 04032