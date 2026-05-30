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Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Rotary Close to the Coast 5-10K Road Race

Rotary Close to the Coast 5-10K Road Race

Race start time is 9:00am with registration opening at 7:30am. Event is held rain or shine. Come support your local Rotary Clubs, proceeds come back into the community through service projects and scholarships.

Date and Time: On Sat, 06 Jun 2026 08:00 - 1:00

Venue details: Winslow Memorial Park, 10 Winslow Park Way, Freeport, Maine, 04032, United States

Category: Community | Fundraisers

Winslow Memorial Park, Freeport
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rotary Club of Freeport, ME
207-522-8084
mcartmell@kw.com
Winslow Memorial Park, Freeport
10 Winslow Park Way
Freeport, Maine 04032

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