© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Turn your vehicle into a vote for local news by donating it to NHPR today.

Rose Hegele and Roseminna Watson: Portals, Portals Everywhere

Rose Hegele and Roseminna Watson: Portals, Portals Everywhere

Upper Valley Music Center presents a faculty concert featuring Rose Hegele, soprano, and Roseminna Watson, violin. The program will feature music for violin and soprano that scrapes the inner and outer edges of emotional experience, including the music of György Kurtág, Kaija Saariaho, Juhi Basal, Rose Hegele, Missy Mazzoli, and Gustav Holst.

AVA Gallery and Art Center
$25
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upper Valley Music Center
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
https://uvmusic.org/
AVA Gallery and Art Center
11 Bank St
Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766
6034314230
Morgan@nhartassociation.org
https://www.nhartassociation.org/events/dinner-club-in-lebanon-nh

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.