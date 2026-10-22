Rose Hegele and Roseminna Watson: Portals, Portals Everywhere
Rose Hegele and Roseminna Watson: Portals, Portals Everywhere
Upper Valley Music Center presents a faculty concert featuring Rose Hegele, soprano, and Roseminna Watson, violin. The program will feature music for violin and soprano that scrapes the inner and outer edges of emotional experience, including the music of György Kurtág, Kaija Saariaho, Juhi Basal, Rose Hegele, Missy Mazzoli, and Gustav Holst.
AVA Gallery and Art Center
$25
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Upper Valley Music Center
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
AVA Gallery and Art Center
11 Bank StLebanon, New Hampshire 03766
6034314230
Morgan@nhartassociation.org