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Rooting in Nature Forest Bathing: Tea Among the Trees

Rooting in Nature Forest Bathing: Tea Among the Trees

Join Brittany Carr, Certified Forest Therapy Guide of Rooting in Nature, for a cozy tea and meditation experience in the woods.

We’ll take a short walk among pines, hemlocks, and red oaks to a handcrafted stick teepee tucked among the trees. There, we’ll settle into a short guided sensory awareness meditation, followed by time to relax, reflect, and share a warm cup of herbal tea together. The experience is simple, grounding, and spacious, offering an invitation to slow down and reconnect with yourself and nature.

Each participant will receive a small bag of tea to take home, extending the experience beyond our time in the forest.

This is an intimate gathering limited to 6 people, offering a peaceful space to unwind and be present.

Perfect for anyone looking to start their day in a calmer, more intentional way, this experience offers a gentle pause in nature.

What to Bring:
Dress for the weather in layers
Wear sturdy shoes or boots and long socks
Bring water and something comfortable to sit on
Optional: Backpack, journal, sunglasses, hat, snacks
🗓️Date: Wednesday, May 27 2026
🕐Time: 7:30am-9:00am
📍Location: William H. Champlin Jr. Forest, 245 Rochester Hill Rd, Rochester, NH 03867
🥾 Walk length: ~2 miles (easy terrain)

Reservation required. Cost is on a sliding scale (choose what you can invest).

William H. Champlin, Jr. Forest
$15-$25
07:30 AM - 09:00 AM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rooting in Nature
6034984629
rootinginnature@gmail.com
www.instagram.com/rootinginnature
William H. Champlin, Jr. Forest
245 Rochester Hill Rd, Rochester, NH 03867
Rochester, New Hampshire 03839
6034984629
rootinginnature@gmail.com

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