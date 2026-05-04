Rooting in Nature Forest Bathing: Tea Among the Trees

Join Brittany Carr, Certified Forest Therapy Guide of Rooting in Nature, for a cozy tea and meditation experience in the woods.

We’ll take a short walk among pines, hemlocks, and red oaks to a handcrafted stick teepee tucked among the trees. There, we’ll settle into a short guided sensory awareness meditation, followed by time to relax, reflect, and share a warm cup of herbal tea together. The experience is simple, grounding, and spacious, offering an invitation to slow down and reconnect with yourself and nature.

Each participant will receive a small bag of tea to take home, extending the experience beyond our time in the forest.

This is an intimate gathering limited to 6 people, offering a peaceful space to unwind and be present.

Perfect for anyone looking to start their day in a calmer, more intentional way, this experience offers a gentle pause in nature.

What to Bring:

Dress for the weather in layers

Wear sturdy shoes or boots and long socks

Bring water and something comfortable to sit on

Optional: Backpack, journal, sunglasses, hat, snacks

🗓️Date: Wednesday, May 27 2026

🕐Time: 7:30am-9:00am

📍Location: William H. Champlin Jr. Forest, 245 Rochester Hill Rd, Rochester, NH 03867

🥾 Walk length: ~2 miles (easy terrain)

Reservation required. Cost is on a sliding scale (choose what you can invest).