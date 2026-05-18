Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Full of heart, humor, and a touch of mischief, Matilda the Musical celebrates the power of imagination and the courage to stand up for what’s right.

Based on Roald Dahl’s beloved story, this Tony Award–winning hit follows Matilda Wormwood, a brilliant little girl with a big love of books, and a few extraordinary powers, who faces off against her tyrannical parents and the fearsome headmistress Miss Trunchbull. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, clever lyrics, and unforgettable songs like “Naughty” and “When I Grow Up,” Matilda is a joyous ode to childhood rebellion and the magic of connection.

Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm, with select matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2pm.

Show Dates:

Friday, August 7 - 7:30PM

Saturday, August 8 - 2:00PM

Saturday, August 8 - 7:30PM

Thursday, August 13 - 2:00PM

Thursday, August 13 - 7:30PM

Friday, August 14 - 7:30PM

Saturday, August 15 - 2:00PM

Saturday, August 15 - 7:30PM

Thursday, August 20 - 2:00PM

Thursday, August 20 - 7:30PM

Friday, August 21 - 7:30PM

Saturday, August 22 - 7:30PM

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI).