Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
Full of heart, humor, and a touch of mischief, Matilda the Musical celebrates the power of imagination and the courage to stand up for what’s right.
Based on Roald Dahl’s beloved story, this Tony Award–winning hit follows Matilda Wormwood, a brilliant little girl with a big love of books, and a few extraordinary powers, who faces off against her tyrannical parents and the fearsome headmistress Miss Trunchbull. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, clever lyrics, and unforgettable songs like “Naughty” and “When I Grow Up,” Matilda is a joyous ode to childhood rebellion and the magic of connection.
Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm, with select matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2pm.
Show Dates:
Friday, August 7 - 7:30PM
Saturday, August 8 - 2:00PM
Saturday, August 8 - 7:30PM
Thursday, August 13 - 2:00PM
Thursday, August 13 - 7:30PM
Friday, August 14 - 7:30PM
Saturday, August 15 - 2:00PM
Saturday, August 15 - 7:30PM
Thursday, August 20 - 2:00PM
Thursday, August 20 - 7:30PM
Friday, August 21 - 7:30PM
Saturday, August 22 - 7:30PM
Presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI).