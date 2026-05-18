Roald Dahl's James and The Giant Peach Jr.

Join us for James and The Giant Peach Jr., presented by the talented kids of Hackmatack's youth camp!

Performed by emerging actors, ages 7 to 13, James and the Giant Peach Jr. brings Roald Dahl’s beloved story to the stage, following a young boy whose extraordinary journey begins when magic turns his ordinary life into a fantastical adventure filled with larger-than-life characters, humor, and lively songs.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI).

Show Dates:

Friday, August 14 - 2:00PM

Saturday, August 15 - 10:00AM

Please Note:

All Seating is General Admission.

The theater will open approximately 30 minutes prior to the show time.