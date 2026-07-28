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NHPR WANTS TO FILL YOUR TANK!⛽ GET YOUR SUMMER RAFFLE TICKETS AND WIND UP WITH $8K IN FUEL, A NEW CAR, OR $30K CASH.

River Valley Artisans’ Art & Wine Festival

River Valley Artisans’ Art & Wine Festival

River Valley Artisans is thrilled to announce that this year’s annual event will take place exclusively at the picturesque Summit Winery on September 12th & 13th, 2026. This exciting shift to a single venue promises an intimate and immersive experience celebrating local artistry, fine wine, and a vibrant community atmosphere.
Featuring new and returning artists, artisan vendors, and gourmet food, the event highlights the diverse creativity of the region. Attendees can explore a wide range of styles and mediums—from contemporary paintings and whimsical ceramics to handmade jewelry, fiber arts, and more. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to meet the artists, hear their stories, and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces to support the creative community.
Event Highlights:
• New and returning artists showcasing diverse art styles and mediums and unique crafts & gifts.
• British Cars of NH Saturday, weather permitting; rain date Sunday
• Chesterfield Lions Club food tent and Frisky Cow Gelato
• Frogg Brewing and Cheshire Floral Farm

Summit Winery provides the perfect backdrop for this year’s event. Guests can enjoy award-winning wines by the glass or tastings, explore art displays, and savor local flavors amidst the vineyard’s stunning beauty. This curated marketplace ensures there’s something special for everyone.
“This year’s exclusive event at Summit Winery brings together the best of local art, wine, and community,” says Carol Corliss, RVA board member. “We’re excited to provide a vibrant, welcoming space where visitors can connect with talented artisans and enjoy a memorable weekend.”

Summit Winery
Free
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.

Event Supported By

River Valley Artisans
rivervalleyartisanstour@gmail.com
https://www.rivervalleyartisans.com/

Artist Group Info

rivervalleyartisanstour@gmail.com
https://www.rivervalleyartisans.com/
Summit Winery
719 Rt 12
Westmoreland, New Hampshire 03467
rivervalleyartisans@tpdi.biz
www.rva-art.com

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