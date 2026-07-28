River Valley Artisans’ Art & Wine Festival

River Valley Artisans is thrilled to announce that this year’s annual event will take place exclusively at the picturesque Summit Winery on September 12th & 13th, 2026. This exciting shift to a single venue promises an intimate and immersive experience celebrating local artistry, fine wine, and a vibrant community atmosphere.

Featuring new and returning artists, artisan vendors, and gourmet food, the event highlights the diverse creativity of the region. Attendees can explore a wide range of styles and mediums—from contemporary paintings and whimsical ceramics to handmade jewelry, fiber arts, and more. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to meet the artists, hear their stories, and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces to support the creative community.

Event Highlights:

• New and returning artists showcasing diverse art styles and mediums and unique crafts & gifts.

• British Cars of NH Saturday, weather permitting; rain date Sunday

• Chesterfield Lions Club food tent and Frisky Cow Gelato

• Frogg Brewing and Cheshire Floral Farm

Summit Winery provides the perfect backdrop for this year’s event. Guests can enjoy award-winning wines by the glass or tastings, explore art displays, and savor local flavors amidst the vineyard’s stunning beauty. This curated marketplace ensures there’s something special for everyone.

“This year’s exclusive event at Summit Winery brings together the best of local art, wine, and community,” says Carol Corliss, RVA board member. “We’re excited to provide a vibrant, welcoming space where visitors can connect with talented artisans and enjoy a memorable weekend.”

