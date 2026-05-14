Rindge Town Wide Yard Sale
Rindge Town Wide Yard Sale
Join us June 6th for the
Annual Rindge Town-Wide Yard Sale
8:00AM to 2:00PM
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*Advent Café
*PLANT SALE by RINDGE WOMAN’S CLUB 8:00AM to 12PM
*Lunch served 11AM to 2PM
Vendors wanted:
Outside space $20
List your own yard sale on our MAP $10
Maps available day of sale
nhlutherans@gmail.com
Phone: 603-899-3095
Vendor Registration Form can be found at https://adventlutheranchurch.org/forms
Advent Lutheran Church
$10-$20
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Advent Lutheran Church
603-899-3095
nhlutherans@gmail.com
Advent Lutheran Church
137 US 202Rindge, New Hampshire 03461
603-899-3095
nhlutherans@gmail.com