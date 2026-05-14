Join us June 6th for the

Annual Rindge Town-Wide Yard Sale

8:00AM to 2:00PM

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*Advent Café

*PLANT SALE by RINDGE WOMAN’S CLUB 8:00AM to 12PM

*Lunch served 11AM to 2PM

Vendors wanted:

Outside space $20

List your own yard sale on our MAP $10

Maps available day of sale

nhlutherans@gmail.com

Phone: 603-899-3095

Vendor Registration Form can be found at https://adventlutheranchurch.org/forms