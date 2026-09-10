Rindge Conservation Hosts Talk by Documentary Filmmaker Dayton Duncan on Sept 24

RINDGE CONSERVATION HOSTS DAYTON DUNCAN TALK

Our Natural Heritage: Stories of Everyday People Who Made a Difference

Rindge Conservation Commission invites the public to a talk by author and film producer Dayton Duncan sharing stories of everyday people making a difference to our natural heritage. The free event is Thursday, September 24, 6:30 pm at Cathedral of the Pines (10 Hale Hill Rd, Rindge, NH.)

Rindge resident, Dayton Duncan, is well known for his collaboration with filmmaker Ken Burns on award-winning documentaries including “The National Parks: America’s Best Idea”, “The American Buffalo”, and “The West, Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery.” He is the author of fourteen books, some of which delve deeper into the stories behind his documentary films and others that bring America’s culture, history, and people to life.

Throughout his works Duncan has emphasized that history is shaped by ordinary people who make choices and take actions. Whether they were saving the American buffalo, creating national parks, or bringing the Everglades back from the brink of destruction, everyday citizens made differences that preserved our natural world for future generations.

Rindge Conservation Commission actively monitors and protects wetlands, lakeshores, watersheds, and other natural resources within the Town of Rindge. Hikes, workdays, and events are held regularly to involve and educate the public about conservation areas and the benefits of preserving land for the future. Town-owned conservation lands are open daily to the public for outdoor recreation. Anyone interested in bringing their vision and energy to preserving Rindge’s natural places is encouraged to join the Commission.

The last Rindge Conservation event of the year will be its Fall Foliage hike on October 18, 1:30 pm at Converse Meadow. This is the final hike of its 2026 Annual Hike and Paddle series.

If you would like more information about the Rindge Conservation Commission or these upcoming events, please email rindgeconcom@rindgenh.gov.