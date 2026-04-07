Continuum Arts Collective presents Revel in the Meadow 2026 on Saturday, August 15, at Dover Elks Event Field in Dover, NH. All net proceeds from this event will support the next generation of artists and musicians in the Seacoast, Southern Maine, and beyond.

Revel in the Meadow also features on-site camping, two music stages, four hours of art activities for kids, a community art project, over 20 artisans, homemade food, craft beer, and spirits. Free admission for all students 18 and under (must be accompanied by an adult). We seek attendees, sponsors, volunteers, and artisans!

Headlining acts include A Band of Brothers: An Allman Brothers Tribute, Seacoast Last Waltz Band, Ramble on Rose Band, Terrafunk, and Lightheaded Collective. We'll also have a separate admission after party (included with VIP and camping tickets) featuring Rose Alley, along with a student stage featuring the best up-and-coming bands on the Seacoast.

Artists / Speakers: Band of Brothers (Allman Bros), Seacoast Last Waltz Band, Ramble on Rose Band (Grateful Dead tribute), Shaky: A Night of Neil Young, TerraFunk, Lightheaded Collective, Rose Alley