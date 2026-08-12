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YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

Resin Art Ocean Wave – Trays and Shapes

Resin Art Ocean Wave – Trays and Shapes

Join us for our NEW RESIN ART POUR workshop where you can make your own DIY Resin Art Shape Project! We will teach you step-by-step how to create your own gorgeous project – You can hang them on display inside or outside! You get to choose your own stain & paint colors at the workshop to use to create your very own resin art project – make it a beachy theme or choose other colors to match your home decor. Shapes are 16-18″ THIS CLASS WILL MAX AT 16 spots due to the nature of the projects

**PLEASE NOTE: you will have to LEAVE your project at the studio to fully dry & harden. Project will be ready for pick up with 2-3 days of completing and we will let you know days/times to pick up.

The Canvas Roadshow / Hammer & Stain New Hampshire
Varies
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
The Canvas Roadshow / Hammer & Stain New Hampshire
25 South River Road
Bedford, New Hampshire 03110
info@thecanvasroadshow.com
https://thecanvasroadshow.com/#_Classes

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