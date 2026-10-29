Repeat the Sounding Joy! A Rock My Soul Christmas
Repeat the Sounding Joy! A Rock My Soul Christmas
Spirituals, gospel classics, and soulful Christmas songs - the sound of the season, rooted in tradition, lifted by joy!
St. John's United Methodist Church
$28.29 including fees
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
ProjectMusicWorks
Artist Group Info
Rock My Soul Choir
marycook810@gmail.com
St. John's United Methodist Church
28 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH 03820Dover, New Hampshire 03820
(603) 742-3046