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Repeat the Sounding Joy! A Rock My Soul Christmas

Repeat the Sounding Joy! A Rock My Soul Christmas

Spirituals, gospel classics, and soulful Christmas songs - the sound of the season, rooted in tradition, lifted by joy!

St. John's United Methodist Church
$28.29 including fees
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ProjectMusicWorks
www.projectmusicworks.org

Artist Group Info

Rock My Soul Choir
marycook810@gmail.com
www.projectmusicworks.org
St. John's United Methodist Church
28 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH 03820
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
(603) 742-3046
https://www.stjohnsdover.org/

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