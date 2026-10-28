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Repeat the Sounding Joy! A Rock my Soul Christmas

Repeat the Sounding Joy! A Rock my Soul Christmas

Join the Rock My Soul choir and band (complete with horns!) for REPEAT THE SOUNDING JOY — A Rock My Soul Christmas! Get ready for a spirited celebration filled with uplifting music and the unmistakable energy of Rock My Soul!

Spirituals, gospel classics, and soulful Christmas songs — the sound of the season. Rooted in tradition. Lifted by joy. For more information go to www.ProjectMusicWorks

First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro
$28.29...There is an additional processing fee of $3.29 at check-out. Thank you for purchasing a ticket. We cannot wait to see you at the show!
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rock My Soul Choir
2077527285
marycook810@gmail.com
www.projectmusicworks.org

Artist Group Info

marycook810@gmail.com
First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro
115 South Main Street
Wolfeboro, New Hampshire 03894

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