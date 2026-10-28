Join the Rock My Soul choir and band (complete with horns!) for REPEAT THE SOUNDING JOY — A Rock My Soul Christmas! Get ready for a spirited celebration filled with uplifting music and the unmistakable energy of Rock My Soul!

Spirituals, gospel classics, and soulful Christmas songs — the sound of the season. Rooted in tradition. Lifted by joy. For more information go to www.ProjectMusicWorks