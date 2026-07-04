Registration Now Open for the Forest Society’s 2026 Five Hikes Challenge
Registration Now Open for the Forest Society’s 2026 Five Hikes Challenge
Choose five hikes, pack your favorite trail snacks, and hit the trail! Our annual 5 Hikes Challenge invites you to explore new places, reconnect with nature, and experience some of New Hampshire's most remarkable landscapes. Complete five hikes on our properties between August 15th & October 31st and earn special rewards while celebrating 125 years of conservation.
Society for the Protection of NH Forests
$0-$45
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Society for the Protection of NH Forests
603-224-9945
danderson@forestsociety.org
Society for the Protection of NH Forests
54 Portsmouth StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
6032249945
info@forestsociety.org