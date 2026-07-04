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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Registration Now Open for the Forest Society’s 2026 Five Hikes Challenge

Registration Now Open for the Forest Society’s 2026 Five Hikes Challenge

Choose five hikes, pack your favorite trail snacks, and hit the trail! Our annual 5 Hikes Challenge invites you to explore new places, reconnect with nature, and experience some of New Hampshire's most remarkable landscapes. Complete five hikes on our properties between August 15th & October 31st and earn special rewards while celebrating 125 years of conservation.

Society for the Protection of NH Forests
$0-$45
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Society for the Protection of NH Forests
603-224-9945
danderson@forestsociety.org
http://www.forestsociety.org
Society for the Protection of NH Forests
54 Portsmouth Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6032249945
info@forestsociety.org
https://community.forestsociety.org/site/Calendar?id=103729&amp;view=Detail

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