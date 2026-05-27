Redcoats and Rebels: New Hampshire and the American Revolution

New Hampshire often gets overlooked in the narrative of the American Revolution, overshadowed by its noisy neighbor to the south. Nowadays, few people know about Paul Revere’s first ride, which was to Portsmouth in December 1774, five months before the Redcoats marched on Concord and Lexington. Nor do they know that two-thirds of the troops at the Battle of Bunker Hill were from New Hampshire. Also, they are unaware that New Hampshire’s Provincial Congress adopted the first state constitution in January 1776, essentially declaring independence from Great Britain six months before anyone else. And this is just the beginning of New Hampshire’s revolutionary story.

*This lecture is held in collaboration with the New Hampshire Historical Society*