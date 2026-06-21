Reading, Q&A and Book Signing with Diane Ackerman

Exeter for Educators at Phillips Exeter Academy invites the local community to a reading and Q&A with Diane Ackerman. She will be reading from her recently re-released The Planets: A Cosmic Pastoral.

Poet, essayist, and naturalist, Diane Ackerman is the author of two dozen highly acclaimed works of nonfiction and poetry, including The Zookeeper’s Wife, A Natural History of the Senses, and The Human Age—books beloved by millions of readers all over the world. Her forthcoming book, A Feast in Every Sense (Random House, January 2027), returns to the sensory exploration of her beloved classic. A Pulitzer Prize Finalist, recipient of the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication, and member of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, Ackerman’s thrilling observations urge us to live in the moment, to wake up to nature’s everyday miracles.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested.