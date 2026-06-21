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Reading, Q&A and Book Signing with Diane Ackerman

Reading, Q&A and Book Signing with Diane Ackerman

Exeter for Educators at Phillips Exeter Academy invites the local community to a reading and Q&A with Diane Ackerman. She will be reading from her recently re-released The Planets: A Cosmic Pastoral.

Poet, essayist, and naturalist, Diane Ackerman is the author of two dozen highly acclaimed works of nonfiction and poetry, including The Zookeeper’s Wife, A Natural History of the Senses, and The Human Age—books beloved by millions of readers all over the world. Her forthcoming book, A Feast in Every Sense (Random House, January 2027), returns to the sensory exploration of her beloved classic. A Pulitzer Prize Finalist, recipient of the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication, and member of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, Ackerman’s thrilling observations urge us to live in the moment, to wake up to nature’s everyday miracles.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested.

Goel Actors’ Lab - Phillips Exeter Academy
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Exeter for Educators - Phillips Exeter Academy
603-777-4471
peaconferencemanager@gmail.com
https://exeter.edu/academics/center-for-teaching-learning/programs-educators/
Goel Actors’ Lab - Phillips Exeter Academy
Goel Center for Theater and Dance, Goel Actors’ Lab, 50 Court St, Exeter, NH 03833
Exeter, New Hampshire 03833
603-777-4471
peaconferencemanager@gmail.com
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/exeterforeducators/2248938

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