Reading, Q&A, and Book Signing with Amber Blaeser-Wardzala

Exeter for Educators at Phillips Exeter Academy invites the local community to a reading and Q&A with Amber Blaeser-Wardzala.

Join Amber Blaeser-Wardzala for an evening reading and conversation in the Goel Center’s Actors’ Lab. Blaeser-Wardzala — an Anishinaabe writer, beadwork artist, and jingle dress dancer from the White Earth Nation whose work has appeared in Never Whistle at Night, The Iowa Review, and other literary publications — will read from her forthcoming debut novel, Another Name for Red, to be published this October, followed by an audience Q&A and book signing.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested.