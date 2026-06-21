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Reading, Q&A, and Book Signing with Amber Blaeser-Wardzala

Reading, Q&A, and Book Signing with Amber Blaeser-Wardzala

Exeter for Educators at Phillips Exeter Academy invites the local community to a reading and Q&A with Amber Blaeser-Wardzala.

Join Amber Blaeser-Wardzala for an evening reading and conversation in the Goel Center’s Actors’ Lab. Blaeser-Wardzala — an Anishinaabe writer, beadwork artist, and jingle dress dancer from the White Earth Nation whose work has appeared in Never Whistle at Night, The Iowa Review, and other literary publications — will read from her forthcoming debut novel, Another Name for Red, to be published this October, followed by an audience Q&A and book signing.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested.

Goel Center for Theater and Dance, Actors’ Lab Theater, 50 Court St, Exeter, NH 03833
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Exeter for Educators - Phillips Exeter Academy
603-777-4471
peaconferencemanager@gmail.com
https://exeter.edu/academics/center-for-teaching-learning/programs-educators/
Goel Center for Theater and Dance, Actors’ Lab Theater, 50 Court St, Exeter, NH 03833
Goel Center for Theater and Dance, Goel Mainstage, 50 Court St, Exeter, NH 03833
Exeter, New Hampshire 03833
603-777-4471
peaconferencemanager@gmail.com
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/exeterforeducators/2248921

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