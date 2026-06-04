Ranting Parents Comedy Tour at RFA Lakeside Theater

These three dads have issues (with their kids)!

If you're looking for an evening sharing tales of perfect, advanced children trying to decide which Ivy League college to accept a scholarship to, this one isn't for you. If your kids drive you nuts, we look forward to seeing you.

Great parent-focused stand-up comedy comes to the RFA Lakeside Theater, Main Street, Rangeley, Maine, with The Ranting Parents Comedy Tour on Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m.

We love our children, who were put here to torture us. In a night of stand-up, stories, games, bad advice, and more, three hilarious Boston comedians share their best, worst, and weirdest moments as parents. They also invite the audience to share their own experiences, with unpredictable results.

Join Paul Nardizzi (NBC, Comedy Central, SiriusXM, etc.), Dave Rattigan (SiriusXM, NESN), and Cape Cod's favorite comedian Jim Ruberti for 90 minutes of great stand-up comedy and more.

The show is suitable for adults aged 18+.

Tickets are $25, available online at ScampsComedy.com/shows or at RangeleyArts.org. Some tickets may be available at the door. Seating is limited.

Paul Nardizzi is one of the country's top comedians, with multiple standup appearances on NBC's Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Comedy Central, and Fox Sports' Best Damn Sports Show Period, as well as regional appearances on NESN. A former winner of the Boston Comedy Festival, Nardizzi is in demand for theater shows, corporate functions, colleges, golf tournament, and fundraisers. His CD has been played on Sirius Satellite Radio and he's a prolific author of humor books, including the hilarious Things That Might Annoy ... series, which pokes fun at Yankee fans, Jets fans, Republicans, and Democrats. He also wrote the hilarious 602 Reasons to be Ticked Off and The Sarcastic Sports Trivia Book.

Known for his dead-pan delivery and quick, dry wit, Dave Rattigan is one of the busiest comics in Boston. He's performed in top clubs and theaters, opened for The Beach Boys, Jeff Dunham and Nick DiPaolo, and created the themed stand-up comedy show "How Men Think (Or Do They)." He's performed in Ireland and Japan. His CD, Dave Rattigan: Thinks He's Funny, received airplay on SiriusXM Satellite Radio and on stations around the world. He's appeared in television commercials and independent film projects; written funny columns for the Boston Globe, Christian Science Monitor and others; and his video clips have run on Nickmom.com and Rooftop Comedy.

Jim Ruberti is Boston comedian and actor who has been entertaining people for well over 30 years, starting as a child in the theaters of Cape Cod performing with Broadway actors such as John Raitt or Theordore Bikel, and progressing into roles as an adult at venues like the Barnstable Comedy Club. He hosts his own comedy series at the Cotuit Center for the Arts and has been a comic fundraising auctioneer and event host as well as a stand-up comedian working stages around New England. As a stand-up, he's shared the stage with Boston headliners such as Lenny Clarke, Steve Sweeney, Paul Nardizzi, Christine Hurley, Jimmy Dunn, Mike McDonald, Dave Rattigan and Steve Bjork.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3664968-0?pid=10413

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3664968-2?pid=10413

Date and Time: Saturday, 20 June 2026 at 19:00 - 20:30

Venue details: Rangeley Friends of the Arts Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street, Rangeley, Maine, 04970, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:

General Admission: USD 25.00