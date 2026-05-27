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Rachel Sumer and Traveling Light

Rachel Sumer and Traveling Light

Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light are a Boston-based string band making music that blends folk tradition with feminist storytelling, poetic detail, and just enough grit. At the center is Sumner’s songwriting—rooted in history, myth, and personal reckoning—carried by close harmonies, upright bass, acoustic guitar, and fiddle. The trio features Kat Wallace on fiddle and vocals and Mike Siegel on upright bass and vocals, whose playing brings both tension and tenderness to the sound.
Sumner has performed at the Library of Congress, where five of her original songs are now archived, and was a 2024 winner of the Kerrville New Folk competition. They won the Telluride Bluegrass Festival band competition, and heard on NPR’s Tiny Desk.

Court Street Arts at Alumni Hall
$30
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Court Street Arts
6039895500
info@alumnihall.org
Www.courtstreetarts.org

Artist Group Info

Rachel Sumner
ethan@leapfrogbooking.com
rachelsumnermusic.com
Court Street Arts at Alumni Hall
75 Court St
Haverhill, New Hampshire 03765
6039895500
info@alumnihall.org
Http://courtstreetarts.org

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