PSO's 29th Season Launches November 1 with “The Universe”

The Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra’s (PSO) 2026-2027 Main Stage season launches on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. with a concert that brings the solar system—and all its intense, movie-worthy mystery—to life. The concert will take place at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH, and audiences are invited to a free pre-concert talk at 1:45 p.m. with PSO Music Director John Page.

Concert attendees will recognize familiar melodies from timeless favorites like "Star Wars" and "Pinocchio" in Williams’ "Suite from Close Encounters of the Third Kind," where music becomes the way humans connect with benevolent alien beings. Mazzoli’s “Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)” mirrors the circular nature of planets and their orbits—swirling closer before being flung back out into space at breakneck speed. Epic and moving, the distinctive celestial personas in Holst’s “The Planets” have made it one of the most influential works in orchestral music. Each movement paints a vivid character of its planet, and its sweeping sound world has inspired generations of film composers from the “Darth Vader” theme in “Star Wars” (notably influenced by “Mars”) to the music of “Gladiator,” and other scores by Hans Zimmer.

“Classical music is for everyone and is part of all facets of life. It’s the movie soundtracks we love, the scores to well-known plays, and the shared language that is understood in all corners of the globe,” said John Page, PSO Music Director. “This season, we’re excited to perform a range of music that promises to inspire and connect with people of all ages—whether it’s their first classical music concert or they’re a long-time classical music enthusiast.”

For the 2026–2027 season, creating meaningful family memories at the symphony is easier than ever with a new youth subscription option and reduced individual youth ticket pricing.

Three-concert subscriptions are just $110 for adults and $20 for youth (under 18).

A VIP add-on option that includes invitations to special events and post-concert receptions, four tickets for friends and family and an invitation to the season opening celebration is available for an additional $75 per person.

Individual tickets for all performances are now on sale and priced at $33-53 for adults and $10 for youth, plus additional box office fees.

Founded in 1997, the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra is comprised of over 65 local professionals, educators and dedicated volunteers.