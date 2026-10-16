PSO Family Holiday Pops!

The holidays feel a little brighter with the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra this season. This year’s Family Holiday Pops! concert brings together music inspired by traditions from around the world alongside familiar favorites, all in a festive, family-friendly program that celebrates community and the spirit of the season – with a few surprises along the way.

And no holiday concert would be complete without a spirited sing-along, inviting everyone in the room to join in the music-making and cheer.

Gather your family and friends and make Family Holiday Pops! part of your holiday tradition—it’s sure to leave you with joy, laughter, and plenty of holiday spirit.

Tickets are $35 per adult ticket and $10 per youth ticket.

Founded in 1997, the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra is comprised of over 65 local professionals, educators and dedicated volunteers.

For more information about the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra and the 2025-2026 season, please visit www.portsmouthsymphony.org.

