Portsmouth Jazz Weekend 2026: ANICK - KLAXTON - EFFENBERGER - CONNORS at The Press Room

"From Ellington to the Beatles"

Seacoast Jazz All-Stars Jason Anick (violin) and Chris Klaxton (trumpet) lead a stellar quartet featuring the one and only Mike Effenberger (Hammond B3 Organ) and Mike Connors (drums). The group performs hard-swinging jazz classics from Ellington to Monk with the occasional funk tune and jazzed up Beatles song mixed in. Don’t miss what promises to be a great show by these four outstanding musicians.

(Plan to have dinner at The Press Room. Choose from apps, salads, handhelds, and entrees plus full bar.)

Sunday, August 23

6:30-8:30 PM

(doors 5:30pm)

The Press Room

77 Daniel St

Portsmouth, NH

Tickets: $32

Special discount available for all 3 Portsmouth Jazz Weekend shows

https://www.seacoastjazz.org/jazzweekend2026

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This event is sponsored by the Seacoast Jazz Society as part of its Portsmouth Jazz Weekend 2026. For other jazz events that weekend go to: https://www.seacoastjazz.org/jazzweekend2026.html

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Jason Anick, violin

Jason Anick is a Berklee College of Music professor who has earned a reputation among string players as an imaginative improviser, versatile composer, and insightful educator. Growing up playing fiddle tunes with his family and classical music with local orchestras, he developed a passion for improvisation, which led him to study jazz and classical music at Hartt Conservatory. In 2008, Anick started what would be a 10-year stint touring and recording with Grammy award-winning guitar virtuoso John Jorgenson while still a senior at Hartt Conservatory. As a band leader, Anick has launched a variety of musical projects over the years, including the Gypsy Jazz group, Rhythm Future Quartet, an Americana-inspired Acoustic Trio, and a contemporary jazz ensemble with pianist Jason Yeager. His string of recordings ("Sleepless", "Tipping Point", "United", "Travel", "Rhythm Future Quartet and Friends") has earned him praise from DownBeat Magazine as a “Rising Star in the world of jazz violin.”

Chris Klaxton, trumpet

Trumpeter Chris Klaxton is a lifelong student of the jazz tradition and performs locally / regionally with a variety of self/co-led ensembles ranging from small group interpretations of American standards to his contemporary large ensemble, "Ourbigband." Klaxton has also been fortunate to participate in the Boston hip hop scene for well over a decade. In addition to performing, he also teaches trumpet at UNH, USM, PMAC, and Longy School of Music in Cambridge. Klaxton resides in South Berwick, Maine, with his talented wife Taylor O’Donnell and their two daughters.

Mike Effenberger, Hammond B3 Organ

Mike Effenberger is a composer, arranger, pianist, organist, keyboardist, and multi-talented recording and performing artist. He has been living in the New Hampshire Seacoast since 2007. He received the "Young Beacon in Jazz" award from New School University in New York City, from which he graduated in 2005. While there, he studied with diverse artists including Jane Ira Bloom, Kenny Werner, John Hollenbeck, Reggie Workman, Fred Hersch, and Joanne Brackeen. Mike has curated an unmistakably individual voice that draws on gospel, minimalism, jazz, and 20th century music. His work has been written about in international publications including the Paris Review, The Guardian, Pitchfork, and DownBeat, as well as appearing on nationally syndicated media including NPR's "All Things Considered" and PRX's "Echoes."

Mike Connors, drums

As a freelance musician, Mike Connors is one of the most sought-after drummers in New England, playing in groups as varied as jazz, folk, rock, and world ensembles. Mike has toured internationally with the avant-pop group "Combustible Edison", Bryan Ferry, The Lillith Fair with Brenda Kahn, and many others.