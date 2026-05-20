Porches will be at 3S Artspace on June 20, touring in support of his just-released new mix tape, MASK!

"I recorded ‘MASK’ on my four-track last spring (2025) in the basement on Wooster Street in New York City. I mixed it straight off the tape machine. I was inspired by how impossible it is to really edit anything on the four-track, and I feel like a special spirit was captured in these recordings by embracing their imperfections. I wanted to share them in their rawest form to keep that energy I felt intact." - Aaron Maine