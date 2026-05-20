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Porches

Porches

Porches will be at 3S Artspace on June 20, touring in support of his just-released new mix tape, MASK!

"I recorded ‘MASK’ on my four-track last spring (2025) in the basement on Wooster Street in New York City. I mixed it straight off the tape machine. I was inspired by how impossible it is to really edit anything on the four-track, and I feel like a special spirit was captured in these recordings by embracing their imperfections. I wanted to share them in their rawest form to keep that energy I felt intact." - Aaron Maine

3S Artspace
$22 - $25
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

3S Artspace
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org
http://www.3sarts.org
3S Artspace
319 Vaughan Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org
http://www.3sarts.org

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