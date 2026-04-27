Polliwogs: Wetland Wonderers

The edges of water and land are full of tiny surprises! From little critters to interesting plants and textures underfoot, there’s always something new to discover. Stories, songs, and movement add extra magic to these hands-on wetland adventures.

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A fun group for the littlest explorers amongst us! Join us and bring along your favorite grown-up for music, art, dancing and exploring; with

Racci Raccoon! (puppet)

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Recommended ages: PreK with adult

Physical Demand: [2] = Activity includes up to 1/2 mile of walking on uneven terrain; no steep slopes.

