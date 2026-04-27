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Polliwogs: Wetland Wonderers

Polliwogs: Wetland Wonderers

The edges of water and land are full of tiny surprises! From little critters to interesting plants and textures underfoot, there’s always something new to discover. Stories, songs, and movement add extra magic to these hands-on wetland adventures.
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A fun group for the littlest explorers amongst us! Join us and bring along your favorite grown-up for music, art, dancing and exploring; with
Racci Raccoon! (puppet)
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Recommended ages: PreK with adult
Physical Demand: [2] = Activity includes up to 1/2 mile of walking on uneven terrain; no steep slopes.

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
$15 per adult/child pair
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 6 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks Road
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
https://www.powerhousenh.org/playfestival24

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