Polliwogs: Meadow Mini-Explorers

Open fields full of color and life are waiting to be explored! Watch the grasses sway, notice pollinators buzzing, and see what small wonders hide in the flowers. Stories, music, and playful movement make the meadow even more magical.

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A fun group for the littlest explorers amongst us! Join us and bring along your favorite grown-up for music, art, dancing and exploring; with

Racci Raccoon! (puppet)

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Recommended ages: PreK with adult

Physical Demand: [2] = Activity includes up to 1/2 mile of walking on uneven terrain; no steep slopes.