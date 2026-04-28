Poison/Kiss

Rock Legends Reborn: The Ultimate Tribute to KISS, Poison

Get ready for a night of pure rock 'n' roll exhilaration as 3 Bands 1 Experience brings the legends back to life with a high-octane tribute to KISS, Poison, all in one unforgettable show!

The Sights and Sounds of KISS Forever: Feel the fire, the facepaint, and the full-throttle energy of KISS, complete with authentic costumes, and all the classics you love - from "Detroit Rock City" to "Rock and Roll All Nite." It's loud. It's wild. It's pure arena rock theater.

Poison's Glam Slam Party with Nothin' But A Good Time: Throw on your leather and hairspray, because the '80s are back! From the high-energy punch of "Talk Dirty to Me" to the heart-tugging singalong of "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," this set brings Poison's party vibe straight to the stage. Big hair, big hooks, and bigger fun!