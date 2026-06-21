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Poetry and Pie with Percheron Poets

Poetry and Pie with Percheron Poets

Homemade Pies & Poetry! Percheron Poets invite you to join them for Poetry and Pie at the Kimball Jenkins Estate, Sun, August 23, 1-3 pm. Following featured readings by Percheron Poets there will be an Open Mic (for first ten sign ups). Th readings follow and support an exhibit "Dwelling Places: Art and Poetry" at the Kimball Jenkins Mansion in August.

This annual event is free of charge and accessible. Donations will go to the Kimball Jenkins Art School. This engaging event is held in partnerships with the Poetry Society of NH and the Kimball Jenkins Estate. Free, off road parking is available. For more information call 603-225-3932.

Kimball Jenkins's Carolyn Jenkins Gallery located in the Carriage House building
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Percheron Poets and Poetry Society of New Hampshire

Artist Group Info

Percheron Poets
catherinerobrian@gmail.com
Percheron Poets Facebook
Kimball Jenkins's Carolyn Jenkins Gallery located in the Carriage House building
266 N Main St
Concord, New Hampshire
http://www.kimballjenkins.com/

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