Poetry and Pie with Percheron Poets

Homemade Pies & Poetry! Percheron Poets invite you to join them for Poetry and Pie at the Kimball Jenkins Estate, Sun, August 23, 1-3 pm. Following featured readings by Percheron Poets there will be an Open Mic (for first ten sign ups). Th readings follow and support an exhibit "Dwelling Places: Art and Poetry" at the Kimball Jenkins Mansion in August.

This annual event is free of charge and accessible. Donations will go to the Kimball Jenkins Art School. This engaging event is held in partnerships with the Poetry Society of NH and the Kimball Jenkins Estate. Free, off road parking is available. For more information call 603-225-3932.