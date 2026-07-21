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Poetry & Pie

Poetry & Pie

Poetry & Pie
Sunday, August 23rd, 1:00-3:00 pm in the Kimball Jenkins Carriage House

Percheron Poets invite you to join them for an afternoon of lively poetry and yummy pies. Percheron Poets bake & bring the pies. Following a feature reading with Percheron Poets there is an Open Mic (for the first 10 readers to sign up). The event is free of charge and accessible. Free will donations will go to the Kimball Jenkins Estate. This engaging annual event is held in partnership with the Poetry Society of New Hampshire and the Kimball Jenkins Estate.

Kimball Jenkins
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Kimball Jenkins
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com
Kimball Jenkins
266 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com

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