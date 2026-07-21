Poetry & Pie

Sunday, August 23rd, 1:00-3:00 pm in the Kimball Jenkins Carriage House

Percheron Poets invite you to join them for an afternoon of lively poetry and yummy pies. Percheron Poets bake & bring the pies. Following a feature reading with Percheron Poets there is an Open Mic (for the first 10 readers to sign up). The event is free of charge and accessible. Free will donations will go to the Kimball Jenkins Estate. This engaging annual event is held in partnership with the Poetry Society of New Hampshire and the Kimball Jenkins Estate.