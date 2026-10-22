© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Turn your vehicle into a vote for local news by donating it to NHPR today.

Plymouth Square Dance

Plymouth Square Dance

We are back for our 5th season with six monthly winter Square Dances from November to April! Swing your partner, do-si-do, grand right and left, and promenade the hall to live, top notch musicians: Caller David Millstone, fiddler Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki, and pianist Sue Hunt!

• Location: The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH 03264.
• Dance: 7:30pm-10:00pm. Doors open: 7:15pm.
• $10-15 suggested contribution at the door; Sit-ins $5-10. Any surplus will go to Common Man for Ukraine.

• No previous dance experience necessary. All dances taught.
• Individuals and couples welcome.
• Thanks to the Common Man for donating The Barn’s unique space & refreshments.
• Cash bar.
• Please bring a clean pair of shoes for dancing.
• Facemasks recommended and available gratis.
• If you feel unwell or have been around someone who is sick, please stay home!

• Check our FB page (Plymouth Square Dance) for any weather cancellations.
• Have fun!!!

Mark your calendars!

Wednesday November 4, 2026
Wednesday, December 2, 2026
Thursday, January 7, 2027
Thursday, February 4, 2027
Thursday, March 4, 2027
Thursday, April 1, 2027

The Barn on the Pemi
$10 - $15
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Plymouth Square Dance
603-481-0789
howe.gen@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/
The Barn on the Pemi
341 Daniel Webster Highway
Plymouth, New Hampshire 03264
6035363515
thebarnevents@thecman.com
https://thebarnonthepemi.com/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.