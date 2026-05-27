Peterborough's Kyes-Sage Bookshop Will Host a Book Sale Dedicated to Mysteries
Peterborough's Kyes-Sage Bookshop Will Host a Book Sale Dedicated to Mysteries
Sherlock Holmes, Jane Marple, Stephanie Plum, Kay Scarpetta, Harry Bosch, V.I. Warshawski, Alex Cross...
Any of these sound familiar? They're detectives.
That's because MYSTERIES are on sale for $1 at the K-S Bookshop May 28-30 and June 4-6. Thurs. & Friday, 10am-3pm; Sat., 10am-3pm.
Kyes-Sage Book Shop at the Peterborough Town Library
Every week through May 30, 2026.
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Friends of Peterborough Town Library
860-798-1750
pilar.r.schmidt@gmail.com
Kyes-Sage Book Shop at the Peterborough Town Library
14 Concord StreetPeterborough, New Hampshire 03458
603-924-8040
library@peterboroughnh.gov