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Peterborough's Kyes-Sage Bookshop Will Host a Book Sale Dedicated to Mysteries

Peterborough's Kyes-Sage Bookshop Will Host a Book Sale Dedicated to Mysteries

Sherlock Holmes, Jane Marple, Stephanie Plum, Kay Scarpetta, Harry Bosch, V.I. Warshawski, Alex Cross...

Any of these sound familiar? They're detectives.
That's because MYSTERIES are on sale for $1 at the K-S Bookshop May 28-30 and June 4-6. Thurs. & Friday, 10am-3pm; Sat., 10am-3pm.

Kyes-Sage Book Shop at the Peterborough Town Library
Every week through May 30, 2026.
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM

Event Supported By

Friends of Peterborough Town Library
860-798-1750
pilar.r.schmidt@gmail.com
Kyes-Sage Book Shop at the Peterborough Town Library
14 Concord Street
Peterborough, New Hampshire 03458
603-924-8040
library@peterboroughnh.gov
https://peterboroughtownlibrary.org

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