Perfect Unfolding: Seven Years Migrating Off-Grid, Lessons from the Road - An Interactive Discussion

What if the life that scares you is exactly what will set you free?

In 2017, Kristy Halvorsen left her career as a firefighter/paramedic, sold her house and belongings, and drove off with no destination in mind. Since then, her Airstream trailer has been her roving home-base. She’s migrated with the seasons from the Arctic coast of Labrador to the deserts of the west and almost everywhere in between.

Kristy has explored more than twenty countries, every state in the US, and all but two Canadian provinces. Now, for the first time, she is growing roots in Merrimack County and on Thursday, May 28th at 6:30 p.m., Kristy will host an author event at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord.

The occasion is her debut memoir, Perfect Unfolding: Seven Years of Life-Changing Solo Adventure, One Year That Broke Me Open, a Publishers Weekly BookLife Editor’s Choice selection. The book chronicles her journey from first responder to solo adventurer, taking readers into the wild places, human connections, and hard-won truths she discovered along the way.

Instead of a traditional reading, Kristy leads what she describes as an intimate, open conversation about courage and vulnerability, what happens when breakdowns become breakthroughs, and what it means to trust your life even when the path ahead isn’t clear. Past attendees have called it “the conversation I didn’t know I needed.”

“So many people are living a life that looks right on paper but feels off in their bones,” Halvorsen says. “This book is for anyone who’s ever stood at the edge of something scary and wondered what might happen if they said ‘yes.’”

Perfect Unfolding and these conversations have resonated with people across a wide range of experiences: solo travelers and homebodies alike, people navigating major transitions, and anyone curious about how it might feel to let go of the script.

