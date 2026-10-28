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Paved Paradise & the Mural Building Open House

Paved Paradise & the Mural Building Open House

Open Studios, Pop-Up Shops on the Art Pod, + Lost Coast Vintage OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Friday evening December 18 and Saturday day. Art & stuff to view, buy, and maybe even make. Family friendly.

Artists/Studios: Molly Meng, Kenley Darling, Scott Chase, Lily Raymond, The Secret Place, Good Luck Center of the Universe; Retail: Lost Coast Vintage, fastgirlco

The art studios of the Mural Building along with pop-ups in the Art Pod, Lost Coast Vintage, and the Good Luck Center of the Universe will all be open for public perusal. Family friendly everywhere, and happy dogs welcome up on the Pod. Paved Paradise & the Mural Building 230 US 1 / State Rd Kittery.

Paved Paradise & the Mural Building
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Paved Paradise
workingstiff@comcast.net
Paved Paradise & the Mural Building
230 US 1
Kittery, Maine 03904
pavedparadisekittery@gmail.com
https://facebook.com/pavedparadisekittery

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