Paved Paradise & the Mural Building Open House

Open Studios, Pop-Up Shops on the Art Pod, + Lost Coast Vintage OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Friday evening December 18 and Saturday day. Art & stuff to view, buy, and maybe even make. Family friendly.

Artists/Studios: Molly Meng, Kenley Darling, Scott Chase, Lily Raymond, The Secret Place, Good Luck Center of the Universe; Retail: Lost Coast Vintage, fastgirlco

The art studios of the Mural Building along with pop-ups in the Art Pod, Lost Coast Vintage, and the Good Luck Center of the Universe will all be open for public perusal. Family friendly everywhere, and happy dogs welcome up on the Pod. Paved Paradise & the Mural Building 230 US 1 / State Rd Kittery.