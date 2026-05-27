Patrick Tobin's Sinatra

The Eppes Auditorium at The Park Theatre will be swinging once again with the always memorable sounds of Frank Sinatra. Patrick Tobin, New England’s premier Sinatra tribute artist, brings his band and tuxedo back to the Jaffrey stage on Friday, June 5 at 7:30pm.

Singing professionally since 1996, Patrick Tobin is a leading, internationally acclaimed Frank Sinatra tribute artist, impersonator, and singer. Feeling at home in a club environment, on stage in a symphony hall, or anything in between, Patrick delivers a thrilling musical experience.

Covering songs from all of Sinatra's career eras, every fan will feel included as Patrick croons his way through the American Songbook. A common statement from more "experienced listeners" is that they were taken back 50 years after watching Patrick's show. Amazingly, younger listeners are always surprised at how "cool" Sinatra's music is.