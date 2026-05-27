© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Patrick Tobin's Sinatra

Patrick Tobin's Sinatra

The Eppes Auditorium at The Park Theatre will be swinging once again with the always memorable sounds of Frank Sinatra. Patrick Tobin, New England’s premier Sinatra tribute artist, brings his band and tuxedo back to the Jaffrey stage on Friday, June 5 at 7:30pm.

Singing professionally since 1996, Patrick Tobin is a leading, internationally acclaimed Frank Sinatra tribute artist, impersonator, and singer. Feeling at home in a club environment, on stage in a symphony hall, or anything in between, Patrick delivers a thrilling musical experience.

Covering songs from all of Sinatra's career eras, every fan will feel included as Patrick croons his way through the American Songbook. A common statement from more "experienced listeners" is that they were taken back 50 years after watching Patrick's show. Amazingly, younger listeners are always surprised at how "cool" Sinatra's music is.

The Park Theatre
$33/$38/$43.50
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.