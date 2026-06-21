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Park $5 Cinema Classic: Jaws

Park $5 Cinema Classic: Jaws

Stephen Spielberg's gripping summer classic starring Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw, and Roy Scheider. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town's chief of police, a young marine biologist, and a grizzled hunter embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. PG.

The Park Theatre
$5
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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