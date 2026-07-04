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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Papermaking with Recycled Papers at Fiddleheads Gallery

Papermaking with Recycled Papers at Fiddleheads Gallery

We’ll create beautiful paper from scrap paper, junk mail, old greeting cards, or other papers bound for the recycle bin. By adding flowers, leaves, plant fibers, ribbons, tea leaves, and more, you’ll design fun, unique, and useful papers. This is a beginning class with no experience necessary. All materials will be provided. Class size is limited. (4-hour class)

Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$50 DVAA members/$60 nonmembers
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Deerfield Valley Art Association
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

Artist Group Info

Donna Beck
230amdesigns@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/230amartist/
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main Street
Northfield, Massachusetts 01360
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

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