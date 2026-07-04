Papermaking with Recycled Papers at Fiddleheads Gallery
Papermaking with Recycled Papers at Fiddleheads Gallery
We’ll create beautiful paper from scrap paper, junk mail, old greeting cards, or other papers bound for the recycle bin. By adding flowers, leaves, plant fibers, ribbons, tea leaves, and more, you’ll design fun, unique, and useful papers. This is a beginning class with no experience necessary. All materials will be provided. Class size is limited. (4-hour class)
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$50 DVAA members/$60 nonmembers
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Deerfield Valley Art Association
Artist Group Info
Donna Beck
230amdesigns@gmail.com
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main StreetNorthfield, Massachusetts 01360