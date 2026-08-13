Organic Rising in NH: Cultivating Knowledge through Farmer Mentorship

Join the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire (NOFA-NH) at Brookford Farm for an evening dedicated to community, connection, and peer-to-peer knowledge sharing!

As the Transition to Organic Partnership Program (TOPP) comes to a close, we are gathering at Brookford Farm to highlight the success of organic agriculture across New Hampshire. While organic farm numbers have declined nationally and statewide support for organic has dwindled, local farmer-to-farmer mentorship through TOPP has proven that collaborative knowledge sharing builds real, lasting resilience.

This educational event is designed to highlight successful approaches to organic transition. The program features keynote speaker Scott Chaskey—author, poet, and pioneer organic farmer—who will reflect on lessons learned throughout his career and share excerpts from his book, Soil and Spirit: Cultivation and Kinship in the Web of Life. TOPP farmer mentors and mentees will also share key strategies and practical insights for supporting and growing organic farming across the state. This event is open to the public, especially farmers, gardeners, and people who care about eating and supporting organic food and community.