New Hampshire School Transportation Association (NHSTA) will host an Operation Safe Stop Educational Session on Monday, August 17, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Bow High School, 55 Falcon Way, Bow, NH 03304. The event will bring together law enforcement, school transportation professionals, educators, elected officials, parents, students, and community members to raise awareness about school bus safety and the dangers of illegally passing stopped school buses. Operation Safe Stop is a national school bus safety initiative that is coordinated in New Hampshire through NHSTA Safe Stop. The program focuses on educating motorists, strengthening partnerships with law enforcement, and improving public awareness of New Hampshire’s school bus stopping laws. Every year, illegal passing incidents place students at unnecessary risk as they enter and exit school buses. This educational session is designed to reinforce safe driving practices and encourage every motorist to remain alert in school transportation zones. Invitations have been extended to:

• Governor Kelly Ayotte

• Local and state law enforcement agencies

• School bus companies

• School district leaders and school officials

• Parents and students

• Community members and interested motorists

Attendees will receive information on school bus stop laws, learn about the risks associated with illegal passing, and hear how schools, transportation providers, law enforcement, and the public can work together to protect New Hampshire’s students.

Operation Safe Stop reminds all motorists that stopping for a school bus displaying its flashing red lights and extended stop arm is not only required by law—it is one of the most important actions drivers can take to help keep children safe. Community members are encouraged to attend and support this important student safety initiative.

