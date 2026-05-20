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Open Farm Day Jubilee! at Hackmatack Bison Farm

Open Farm Day Jubilee! at Hackmatack Bison Farm

Twice a year the land at Hackmatack opens up for family-friendly festivals--- Join us on June 21st to celebrate the sunny days of Summer with our annual Jubilee!
Rain date: June 28th
We'll be hanging out from 10am to 3pm with lots of fun for the whole family. Tickets are $20 per car. Tickets can be purchase day of at the door!
What to expect:
Jammin' Tunes:
Live music throughout the day in various genres for folks of all ages. Including headliner performance by Foreside Funk from 1 to 3pm to close out the party!
Food, Glorious Food:
A local food hall of tasty treats from around the Berwick area as well as home-grown snacks from the farm, like Bison Hot Dogs.
Activities and Events for the whole family, including:
Face painting and craft making; Bouncey Houses and Dragon Lumps, Puppet Shows and Animal Exhibits, Yard Games and Corn hole, and of course, farm animal visits!
Artisan + Community Fair:
Local goodies from some amazing artists, plus chat with folks doing good in the neighborhood.
For more info, check out: https://www.hackmatack.org/open-farm-days

Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse
538 School Street
BERWICK, Maine 03901
www.hackmatack.org

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