Open Farm Day Jubilee! at Hackmatack Bison Farm

Twice a year the land at Hackmatack opens up for family-friendly festivals--- Join us on June 21st to celebrate the sunny days of Summer with our annual Jubilee!

Rain date: June 28th

We'll be hanging out from 10am to 3pm with lots of fun for the whole family. Tickets are $20 per car. Tickets can be purchase day of at the door!

What to expect:

Jammin' Tunes:

Live music throughout the day in various genres for folks of all ages. Including headliner performance by Foreside Funk from 1 to 3pm to close out the party!

Food, Glorious Food:

A local food hall of tasty treats from around the Berwick area as well as home-grown snacks from the farm, like Bison Hot Dogs.

Activities and Events for the whole family, including:

Face painting and craft making; Bouncey Houses and Dragon Lumps, Puppet Shows and Animal Exhibits, Yard Games and Corn hole, and of course, farm animal visits!

Artisan + Community Fair:

Local goodies from some amazing artists, plus chat with folks doing good in the neighborhood.

For more info, check out: https://www.hackmatack.org/open-farm-days