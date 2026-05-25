Once Upon a Christmas- A Celebration of Memories

What is it about Christmas that brings back so many cherished memories? Perhaps it's the excitement of childhood, a favorite holiday movie, the warmth of family traditions, or the familiar melodies that have filled our homes for generations. Join the Souhegan Valley Chorus for a musical journey down memory lane as we celebrate the wonder, laughter, and timeless beauty of the Christmas season.

Under the direction of Jennifer K. Erdody and accompanied by Kimberly Vars Whitehead, the chorus will bring these memories to life through a delightful blend of traditional favorites and contemporary selections. From the playful antics of You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch and music from the holiday favorite Elf, to the nostalgic warmth of Christmas Time Is Here and the timeless beauty of Silent Night, there's something to stir the Christmas spirit in everyone.

Whether these songs bring back memories of Christmases past or inspire new traditions, we invite you to share in an afternoon of music, memories, and holiday cheer!

