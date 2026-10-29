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Northern Voices A Capella and Northern Voices Quartet

Northern Voices A Capella and Northern Voices Quartet

Northern Voices A Cappella is more than just a vocal ensemble. They are a diverse and fun-loving family of singers who find a rewarding and supportive environment in which to express themselves through the magic of performing four-part harmony!

Northern Sirens Quartet is a spirited group of women who love singing together! Formed in 2024, they are a registered quartet with SingUnited International and also members of the award-winning chorus, Northern Voices A Cappella. Katie (Lead), Terry (Tenor), Emily (Bari), and Meg (Bass) are proud to perform together and also to support each other through all of life’s ups and downs. This group is founded in friendship with a touch of sass.

Kimball Jenkins
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Kimball Jenkins
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com
Kimball Jenkins
266 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com

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