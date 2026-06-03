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North Country Chamber Players- "Tango Romance" featuring Pablo Ziegler, piano -- Dow Pavilion, Franconia

North Country Chamber Players- "Tango Romance" featuring Pablo Ziegler, piano -- Dow Pavilion, Franconia

Join the North Country Chamber Players at the Dow Pavillion, Franconia. Grammy Award-winning artist, Pablo Ziegler, was the pianist in Astor Piazzolla’s legendary quintet for more than a decade. Born in Buenos Aires, he is considered one of the most important figures of tango nuevo and the last direct heir to Piazzollas’s performing tradition. His music blends traditional tango with American Jazz and European Classicism, creating a refined yet rhythmically charged style. His historic, return appearance with the Chamber Players is not to be missed.

Dow Pavilion
Pay-What-You-Wish
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Country Chamber Players
director@northcountrychamberplayerrs
northcountrychamberplayers.org
Dow Pavilion
Dow Avenue
Franconia, New Hampshire 03580
director@northcountrychamberplayers.org
https://northcountrychamberplayers.org/concerts/upcoming-concerts/

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