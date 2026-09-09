North Cemetery Tour: Stories Carved in Stone

Learn about the people who shaped Portsmouth, as well as the changing ways our community has understood death, mourning, and remembrance.

Hear stories that span nearly two centuries and include Revolutionary-era figures, physicians, African American residents, and many others who contributed to the life of the community.

Uncover how to “read” a gravestone, its symbols, inscriptions, and changing imagery.

North Cemetery Tour Schedule

Every week in October

Thursdays, 4:00–5:30 p.m.

Saturdays, 2:00–3:30 p.m.

Each tour is 90 minutes and led by a knowledgeable Portsmouth Historical Society guide.

