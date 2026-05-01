No Brain Is The Same’s Parent Support Group Fosters Connection and Inclusion on the Seacoast

No Brain Is The Same, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to neurodiversity education, will host its next Parent Support Group on Tuesday, May 19, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the South Street Church (lower-level social hall), 292 State Street, Portsmouth. This monthly initiative is graciously supported by Needham Bank.

The group is moderated by Michelle Long, an occupational therapist with the Portsmouth School District. While parents gather to share experiences and build community, children (kindergarten through high school) are invited to participate in supervised social time. This unique format allows neurodivergent youth to engage and build friendships on their own terms in a safe, accepting environment.

At the heart of No Brain Is The Same’s work is a commitment to addressing the "double empathy problem"—the mutual misunderstanding that often occurs between neurodivergent and neurotypical individuals.

“The Parent Group continues to be a wonderful success, with new and returning families joining us each month,” said Carla Cole, Executive Director of No Brain Is The Same. “We are incredibly grateful for the support of Needham Bank. Their donation ensures we can continue providing this safe, engaging environment for Seacoast families to connect and grow together.”

Event Details at a Glance:

• What: Parent Support Group & Youth Social Time

• When: Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

• Where: South Street Church (Social Hall), 292 State Street, Portsmouth, NH

• Cost: Free

• RSVP: If planning to bring young children, please RSVP to mlong@sau52.org, so we have appropriate childcare coverage

• Sponsored by: Needham Bank

Schools, educators, and community members interested in booking an assembly, attending the support group, or donating to the mission can visit www.nobrainisthesame.org.

ABOUT THE MODERATOR

Michelle Long is a neurodiversity-affirming occupational therapist in the Portsmouth School District, where she supports neurodivergent students from kindergarten through high school and into community transition programming. She is also a parent to a neurodivergent young adult, and her professional path was shaped by her own experience navigating systems that often fail families. Long brings a deep respect for disability and difference to her work, grounded in both her upbringing and over a decade of immersion in neurodiversity-affirming practice. She regularly provides trainings and presentations for schools, parent groups, and professional organizations, with a focus on helping neurodivergent children—and their families—thrive, not just cope.

ABOUT NO BRAIN IS THE SAME

No Brain Is The Same is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to fostering empathy and inclusion through neurodiversity education. We provide engaging, age-appropriate assemblies and workshops for schools and communities to help bridge the understanding gap between neurodivergent and neurotypical individuals. Learn more at www.nobrainisthesame.org.

