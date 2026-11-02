© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Election Day is tomorrow. NHPR is here to make sure you're ready when you hit the ballot box.

Ninevah: a Solstice Celebration with Bow Thayer

Ninevah: a Solstice Celebration with Bow Thayer

Ninevah: a Solstice Celebration with Bow Thayer
Dec 11, 2026 - Dec 21, 2026
Bow Thayer's Ninevah: An Album Release & Winter Solstice Celebration
Part of Wassail Weekend Festivities

Join acclaimed Vermont musician and songwriter Bow Thayer at The Grange Theatre for a special series of performances celebrating the release of his newest album, Ninevah—an ambitious and captivating musical work three years in the making.

Known for his unmistakable sound that blends Americana, folk, blues, rock, and a touch of psychedelia, Thayer has spent decades pushing musical boundaries and creating something entirely his own. With Ninevah, he takes listeners on a new journey, weaving together rich instrumentation, evocative lyrics, and musical storytelling inspired by the natural world.

These special performances at The Grange Theatre offer an opportunity to experience Ninevah in a setting made for listening, discovery, and connection. With Thayer's inventive musicianship, compelling storytelling, and a sound that refuses to fit neatly into any one genre, audiences can expect an evening that is as thought-provoking as it is musically exhilarating.

Whether you're a longtime Bow Thayer fan or discovering his music for the first time, this is a chance to experience one of Vermont's most original musical voices as he shares an exciting new chapter of his work.

Come experience Ninevah—where Vermont's wild beauty meets boundless musical imagination.

Tickets: $30 in advance / $35 at the door

Dates/Times:

Friday, December 11, 7pm
​Saturday, December 12, 7pm
​Sunday, December 13, 3pm
​Friday, December 18, 7pm
​Saturday, December 19, 7pm
​Sunday, December 20, 3pm
​Monday, December 21, 7pm

The Grange Theatre is located in Pomfret, VT

ArtisTree Community Arts Center
$30-$35
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 21 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ArtisTree Community Arts Center
(802) 457-3500
info@artistreevt.org
http://www.artistreevt.org
ArtisTree Community Arts Center
2095 Pomfret Road
South Pomfret, Vermont 05067
802-457-3500
info@artistreevt.org
http://www.artistreevt.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.