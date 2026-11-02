Ninevah: a Solstice Celebration with Bow Thayer
Ninevah: a Solstice Celebration with Bow Thayer
Ninevah: a Solstice Celebration with Bow Thayer
Dec 11, 2026 - Dec 21, 2026
Bow Thayer's Ninevah: An Album Release & Winter Solstice Celebration
Part of Wassail Weekend Festivities
Join acclaimed Vermont musician and songwriter Bow Thayer at The Grange Theatre for a special series of performances celebrating the release of his newest album, Ninevah—an ambitious and captivating musical work three years in the making.
Known for his unmistakable sound that blends Americana, folk, blues, rock, and a touch of psychedelia, Thayer has spent decades pushing musical boundaries and creating something entirely his own. With Ninevah, he takes listeners on a new journey, weaving together rich instrumentation, evocative lyrics, and musical storytelling inspired by the natural world.
These special performances at The Grange Theatre offer an opportunity to experience Ninevah in a setting made for listening, discovery, and connection. With Thayer's inventive musicianship, compelling storytelling, and a sound that refuses to fit neatly into any one genre, audiences can expect an evening that is as thought-provoking as it is musically exhilarating.
Whether you're a longtime Bow Thayer fan or discovering his music for the first time, this is a chance to experience one of Vermont's most original musical voices as he shares an exciting new chapter of his work.
Come experience Ninevah—where Vermont's wild beauty meets boundless musical imagination.
Tickets: $30 in advance / $35 at the door
Dates/Times:
Friday, December 11, 7pm
Saturday, December 12, 7pm
Sunday, December 13, 3pm
Friday, December 18, 7pm
Saturday, December 19, 7pm
Sunday, December 20, 3pm
Monday, December 21, 7pm
The Grange Theatre is located in Pomfret, VT